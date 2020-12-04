Backstage Reaction To Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns Storyline On SmackDown

There was a lot of positive reactions within WWE last week over the angle between Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, according to Fightful Select.

It was also noted that Reigns’ performances and the execution of his angles have been well-received backstage ever since he re-appeared at SummerSlam. Regarding Owens, there’s a feeling that he has been able to rise to the occasion and match Reigns’ from a promo perspective, after being relegated to little or no use for months.

The Owens vs. Reigns storyline will continue on tonight’s SmackDown as Reigns delivers a message to Owens over last week’s attack on Jey Uso. Owens vs. Reigns is expected to take place at WWE TLC on December 20.