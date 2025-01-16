Backstage Reaction To Malakai Black’s Departure From AEW

New reports suggest that Malakai Black is “done” with AEW and could be returning to WWE once he becomes a free agent. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio commented on the situation and the reaction within AEW, providing insight into how the news has been received backstage.

“He’s gone, he’s not gonna be on TV again most likely. It’s funny, as talented as he is, everyone I’ve asked about it, they all kind of have the same story and it’s kind of like ‘good.’ So whatever that’s worth,” Meltzer shared.

He elaborated on the underlying dynamics contributing to Black’s departure:

“I think whatever it is there are people that had that feeling… he did work hard in his matches, I’m not saying he didn’t but he wanted to go back [to WWE] and I think it was very clear he wanted to go back. Once you get that thing where you wanna go back, it doesn’t work out to put you on TV or anything like that. Especially if you’re not comfortable losing, it makes it a lot worse.” (Quotes courtesy of TJRWrestling.net.)

Malakai Black’s desire to return to WWE appears to have impacted his standing in AEW, with Meltzer hinting that this sentiment contributed to AEW’s decision to move forward without him. If Black does return to WWE, fans will be eager to see how he fits into the evolving landscape of the company.