Backstage Reaction To Matt Riddle’s Comments About Roman Reigns

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle took aim at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during a recent interview. Riddle said the following:

“You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the reaction to Riddle’s comments:

“His mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt his push, because Vince [McMahon] likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns where he said in a real fight he could beat him up and how Roman Reigns isn’t a needle mover. Those were based on Roman’s statements about Punk which did not age particularly well.”

The comments haven’t appeared to have affected Riddle’s push so far as he scored the pinall victory against MVP in the main event of this week’s RAW.