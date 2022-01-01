Backstage Reaction To Mercedes Martinez Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company.

During his podcast, Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to her being in AEW:

“I haven’t heard of any (heat). I’ve actually heard of people who were very happy that Mercedes was brought in, and they wanted more experience. They think she can help along the lines of what Serena Deeb is doing. So, there’s a lot of positivity around her signing.”

Mercedes commented on her signing with AEW: