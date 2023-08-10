Backstage Reaction To Rob Van Dam’s AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Original Rob Van Dam debuted on AEW Dynamite last week to confront FTW Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, when fellow former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn introduced him.

RVD was introduced by Lynn, who walked out to his old ECW theme song, “Walk” by Patera. This set up their Wednesday night match, in which Perry retained the title after hitting a low blow and sending him head-first into a chair before rolling him up.

As PWMania.com previously stated, RVD’s match was a one-time occurrence. RVD commented on the match while speaking on AEW Digital Exclusive.

“Well, it felt pretty awesome going tonight. I count on the fans’ positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I’m still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they’re all in unison chanting for me. It always exceeds my expectations. When that moment is real, and I’m connected to them, it’s nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe.”

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that those he spoke with backstage at the show were pleased with Rob Van Dam’s performance.