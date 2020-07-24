Backstage Reaction To Stephanie McMahon’s Covid-19 Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon did a recent interview with Ad Age and claimed that WWE Superstars are working their TV tapings on a volunteer basis.

Not everyone feels that way, especially the WWE Performance Center recruits who are featured in the crowd, according to a report from Fightful. While several WWE NXT Superstars have said they won’t be showing up, others have been told they “need to come in” when they they are asked to do so. Some people are refusing to come in or simply haven’t shown up even before the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests happened. This included the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream last month.

Some NXT talent, like the Undisputed Era, were asked to come in to provide more noise. Usually the top NXT names weren’t asked to come by at all. Eventually, friends of the wrestlers were brought in to play the audience.