Backstage Reaction To Sting’s Debut With AEW

During an appearance on the Living The Gimmick podcast, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks talked about Sting’s debut with AEW on this week’s Dynamite:

“He was hidden all day in the back and when it was time to go we had one of our guys from Atlas [Security] leading him through the entire commonplace area to the go, and as he walked by, he was just tunnel vision and he was going to walk straight through where he was going to get to where is was going to get to; and all the boys and girls their heads started turning like it was the Exorcist.”

“They were like, ‘WHAT?’ It was really fun to see everyone marked out and have a mark out moment like that. When they did that and I saw the mark out reaction with the talent then I knew it was going to be an even bigger moment on television.”

The interview will be made public on next week's @theLTGpodcast (dropping every Tuesday morning), but you can hear it in full now on the Patreon for as low as $5 a month (you get a ton of bonus content as well. I encourage you to check it out). #AEW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 3, 2020

