Backstage Reaction To The 2023 WWE Draft Picks

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer discussed the 2023 WWE Draft results on Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated, “it’s very clear that like again, people are being told different things that change all the time. It’s not like complete chaos, but there’s a lot of chaos.”

In response to Meltzer, WRKDWrestling reports, “Dave Meltzer via WOR described WWE backstage after the draft as ‘chaotic’. However, we’ve instead heard many backstage are very happy with the way the rosters shook out, with most wrestlers looking forward to the plans for the World Heavyweight championship and SummerSlam.”

