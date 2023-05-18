Backstage Reaction To The End Of AEW Dark And Elevation Shows

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW Dark and Elevation shows will end with Collision’s premiere. Matches have taken place in recent weeks prior to Dynamite but have not been branded as Dark.

The elimination of the other shows has made the tapings easier to work, has kept the crowds hotter, and has made producing the overall tapings much less of a weekly hardship, allowing more focus to go onto Dynamite and Rampage, according to PWInsiderElite.com.

It was also stated that AEW talent have enjoyed doing the “house rules” live events because it has a different vibe than televised events.