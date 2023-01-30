Backstage Reaction to the WWE Royal Rumble

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble began with the return of Cody Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and ended with Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens.

After The Bloodline beat down Owens, Sami Zayn attacked Reigns with a chair, only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat him down after he turned.

WWE was pleased with the show, WrestleVotes reports. According to a source, they are pleased with how both Royal Rumble matches turned out. GUNTHER’s performance, along with the Logan Paul and Ricochet spot, was “better than even imagined.”

As expected, The Bloodline angle stole the show. That’s why it was last.