Backstage Reaction to the WWE Royal Rumble Viewership Numbers

WWE is pleased with the viewership numbers for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson made the following observations:

“PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.”

During the post-show press conference, Triple H stated that the event had the largest live gate in its history, as well as the company’s highest sponsorship numbers for the event. Over 44,000 tickets were distributed prior to the show, and WWE reported that over 50,000 people watched the broadcast.

WrestleTix reports the following: