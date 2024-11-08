Backstage Reaction To This Week’s WWE NXT At ECW Arena

This week’s WWE NXT episode sparked memories for many fans because it was held at ECW’s former home, the 2300 Arena, and featured several ECW originals, including Rhyno, Nunzio, and D-Von Dudley.

NXT Champion Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley faced Ethan Page and Ridge Holland in a tag team match. Also, Dawn Marie served as the special guest referee in a hardcore match between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice, while RVD assisted Je’Von Evans in defeating Wesley Lee.

According to PWInsider.com, the talent they spoke with was blown away by the atmosphere at the event and expressed a desire for the company to return, even if only for live events. They were told that the ECW Originals would be happy to advise anyone who asked.

Talent hopes to conduct similar shoots and tapings in other cities, as they did for this show, by visiting iconic locations in the city. One star expressed a desire to see an NXT show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in the future.