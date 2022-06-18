Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s WWE SmackDown Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, the June 17th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown began with Vince McMahon entering the ring for a brief segment to address the fans. Vince welcomed the audience to the show, but he made no mention of his situation. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp had the following to say about the promo:

“I’ve received a bunch of reactions from current and former WWE talent about the Vince McMahon appearance on Smackdown that range from confused to enraged.”

The promo was “tone deaf and embarrassing,” according to an anonymous WWE talent.

The following is a comment given to the site by a former WWE star.

“I’m happy it didn’t last long, so I didn’t have to sit through whatever bullshit he was going to say. But it shows that he has no accountability, especially when something is directly his fault.”

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette publicly reacted to the promo with a GIF and the following comment:

“Aaaaaand back to Conversations With Friends I go.”

