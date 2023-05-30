Backstage Reaction To WWE Night Of Champions, New Record Set In Saudi Arabia

Night of Champions, WWE’s first event in Saudi Arabia this year, took place on Saturday night. The company will return later this year, most likely in October/November, for its contractual second event of the year.

On the show, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa after The Usos turned on Reigns.

“WWE is extremely happy with how their Night of Champions event went over the weekend,” according to PWInsider.

The show broke a record for merchandise sales for a show in Saudi Arabia, according to the report.

The event was popular on Peacock as well because it attracted the most viewers of any premium live event held in Saudi Arabia to date. Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed Universal Title at the Crown Jewel in November of last year’s broke the previous record there by 18%.

