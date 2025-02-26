Backstage Reaction To WWE Women’s Tag Title Match On RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ended Bianca Belair and Naomi’s reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw, marking a significant shift in the women’s tag division.

Belair originally won the titles alongside Jade Cargill at WWE Bash in Berlin, but after Cargill was sidelined due to an attack, Naomi stepped in as her replacement in November. With Cargill expected to return to TV soon, it remains to be seen how this title loss affects Belair’s path moving forward.

According to PWInsider.com, the title change had been long planned, as WWE has been preparing for a major push for Morgan and Rodriguez. Management was reportedly thrilled with the live crowd reactions during the match and felt it was a strong main event for Raw.

While the new champions are set for a significant push, WWE has yet to reveal what their WrestleMania 41 plans will be. With Jade Cargill’s return imminent, Belair possibly shifting focus, and the women’s tag division heating up, the road to WrestleMania could get even more interesting.