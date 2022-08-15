Backstage Reaction to WWE WrestleMania 39’s Strong Ticket Sales

Early ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 reportedly had WWE officials “ecstatic.”

According to a recent PWInsider story, WWE is “ecstatic” with the early WrestleMania Hollywood ticket sales, especially for Night 2.

As previously mentioned, the general public’s sale of WrestleMania 39 tickets this past Friday was a huge success for WWE. On Friday’s SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that WWE had the largest first-day ticket sales in WrestleMania history, but he did not specify how many tickets were sold.

WrestleMania 39 tickets officially went on sale to the general public at 1pm ET on Friday after the Ticketmaster pre-sale closed at midnight on Thursday. WWE sold tickets for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, as well as combo tickets for both nights. WrestleTix reported that, barring any last-minute additions, the combo tickets were largely sold out on the first day. Approximately 2,300 tickets for Night 1 and fewer than 1,200 for Night 2 were still available as of the weekend.

More than 10,000 combo tickets for both nights were sold during the pre-sale, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which noted that WWE heavily pushed the combo tickets. The individual tickets were reported as being ridiculously priced, while the combo tickets were described as being reasonably priced.

There is currently a limited seating arrangement for SoFi Stadium on Ticketmaster for WrestleMania Hollywood, but they may always open up the remainder of the stadium and provide additional tickets to fans. SoFi can accommodate up to 100,240 fans for large events despite having an official seating capacity of 70,240.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, live from Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, which is close to Los Angeles. Photos, videos, and news from the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party held at SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening are available by clicking here.

