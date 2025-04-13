Backstage Reactions To Charlotte Flair And Tiffany Stratton Segments

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials were reportedly very pleased with how the segments involving Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton unfolded on this past Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. The report also clarified speculation surrounding the prior week’s controversial exchange, noting that most of last week’s segment was not scripted, planned, or approved in advance, and the digital version was heavily edited.

In contrast, this week’s creative approach saw greater collaboration and structure, with the company satisfied by how both stars executed the program despite the tension that had emerged previously. The intensity and physicality of the latest on-screen fight between Flair and Stratton were well-received backstage. WWE producers and staff noted that everything went smoothly and according to plan.

The night featured two key interactions between the rivals: the first, an explosive brawl in the parking lot before the show even began; and the second, a surprise post-match attack by Flair after Stratton’s bout with Roxanne Perez. Both moments helped further escalate the tension ahead of their highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 41.