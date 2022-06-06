Backstage Reactions to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Hell in a Cell Performance

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match despite having a torn pectoral muscle, as seen at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. WrestleVotes revealed how people backstage reacted to Rhodes’ performance.

Cody Rhodes’ performance last night has been praised by numerous sources. Seth Rollins deserves credit as well. The match was believed to have been a big success at Gorilla. A modern-day, all-time classic HIAC that WWE will continue to treat as such in the future.

AdFreeShows.com’s Jon Alba also said the following regarding how wrestlers reacted to the match:

“Have gotten messages from talent in *every* major company tonight in awe at what Cody Rhodes pulled off at #HIAC. That’s how big that was.

Was it the right decision to allow him to wrestle? That’s going to be debated for a long time. I don’t know what his pain threshold is, or how comfortable his dancing partner felt with his limited mobility (clearly, enough). Will be quite the story to revisit years from now.”

