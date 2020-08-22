Backstage Reactions To Recent Report On WWE Stars Contacting AEW

Sources in WWE have dismissed the recent report, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that said “virtually everyone” in WWE has contacted AEW about potential work.

It was reported this week by Fightful Select that on talent on the RAW roster said this definitely was not the case with them, unless “contact” means speaking to people in AEW just as friends.

Another top star in WWE said, “No. There was a bunch I would imagine but aside myself I knew many who didn’t even consider it.”

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has also dismissed the report.