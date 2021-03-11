Backstage Reactions To The Explosion ‘Duds’ At AEW Revolution

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted the following regarding the explosion “duds” from the end of the AEW Revolution PPV:

“I was like, can you imagine being Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. You kill yourselves for 30 minutes with bombs and barbed wire and you’re cutting yourself and poof — that’s the end. Omega was furious, by the way. I can tell you all that. He was angry.”

According to Fightful Select, people within AEW were not happy with the 3rd party rigging crew that was responsible for the explosions:

“One wrestler joked with us that they wished the rigging crew would have got that kind of heat during the main event segment instead, and they wouldn’t be in this situation.”