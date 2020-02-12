Backstage Report On Cedric Alexander Not Being Pushed

This week’s WWE RAW saw Cedric Alexander lose a match to Angel Garza, a change in scenery as Alexander usually works WWE Main Event matches.

Dave Meltzer noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that Alexander is just not being used as officials have no plans for him. Apparently Cedric is still paying after WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made the call to bury him last fall, after RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman wanted to push him. It was reported last fall that Vince wanted to “bury” Cedric in his hometown match against then-WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, nixing the push plans from Heyman. Their match was moved to the Kickoff pre-show that night. It had been reported that Heyman wanted to give Cedric a “slow build push” to the top, but plans were reportedly pulled by Vince.

In an update, there are said to be no backstage issues with Cedric, but Vince simply does not see him as a big star, according to Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co.

It was noted by a source that Vince will listen to Heyman on “some ideas” but other times he can be “close-minded” and right now he sees nothing in Alexander. It was also said that Vince “gave up” on Cedric a long time ago.