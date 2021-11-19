Backstage Report On Flair vs. Lynch At WWE Survivor Series

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A new report from WrestleVotes says WWE officials are still debating the finish to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

It was also said that there is legit animosity between the two, but officials are expecting 100% professionalism at the PPV. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR