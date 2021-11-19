Backstage Report On Flair vs. Lynch At WWE Survivor Series

A new report from WrestleVotes says WWE officials are still debating the finish to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

It was also said that there is legit animosity between the two, but officials are expecting 100% professionalism at the PPV. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes:

From what I gather there is still some legitimate animosity between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, a feeling of disdain between them both. With that said, WWE is expecting 100% professionalism Sunday in their matchup, however I do know the finish has been greatly debated. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 19, 2021

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.