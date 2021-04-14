Backstage Report On Sheamus vs. Riddle At WrestleMania

As we’ve noted, WWE officials made late changes to multiple WrestleMania 37 finishes over the weekend, including the match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Another late change was made to the Sheamus vs. Riddle WWE United States Championship match.

While Sheamus won the match and became a three-time United States Champion, Fightful Select now reports that original plans called for Riddle to retain. The finish was changed in favor of tentatively continuing the Riddle vs. Sheamus feud. It has been speculated that Riddle will get a rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, but that has not been confirmed.

Sheamus did not appear on this week’s post-WrestleMania RAW to celebrate the win, but Riddle did appear and was squashed by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.