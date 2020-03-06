Backstage Report On Vince McMahon Changing Raw Plans

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made several changes to Monday’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE apparently had plans for Aleister Black to make it through another RAW without getting pinned, but Vince re-wrote that match and Black took his first pinfall loss to AJ Styles, after defeating Karl Anderson by pinfall and Luke Gallows by DQ. Vince also re-wrote the reveal of Erick Rowan’s tarantula in the backstage segment with No Way Jose, but there’s no word yet on what was originally planned.

Regarding Ricochet vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, the original plan was for R-Truth to face Moss but Vince changed it to Ricochet, and called for the clean win by Moss.

As noted, Monday’s RAW was to feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler, but Asuka suffered a left wrist injury the night before at the WWE Supershow live event in Salisbury, MD, and was not cleared to compete. Kairi Sane replaced her, and took the loss to Baszler.

There was said to be a lot of “negativity and uncertainty” regarding Vince’s reaction to the Sane vs. Baszler match on RAW, with the bout not getting the desired reaction, and Baszler not coming off like a WrestleMania headliner just a few weeks before her expected match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.