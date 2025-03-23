Backstage Report Reveals Vince McMahon’s Ongoing Influence On WWE After 2022 Exit

Despite Vince McMahon’s apparent permanent departure from WWE, his influence lingered well into 2023, casting a long shadow over the company’s creative direction—even after his 2022 announcement that he was stepping away.

According to multiple reports, including those from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, McMahon’s fingerprints were still felt behind the scenes, particularly in the build-up to WrestleMania 39. While Triple H was officially in charge of day-to-day creative, McMahon’s involvement reportedly led to significant disruptions. These included last-minute storyline changes, talent being pulled from television, and altered match outcomes, often overriding the creative team’s plans.

One of the most notable examples of McMahon’s interference came in the Edge vs. Finn Balor match. Originally, Balor was slated to win the feud-ending bout—a decision that aligned with Edge’s personal wish to put Balor over. However, McMahon intervened and insisted Edge pick up the victory instead. Fightful sources noted that the change was made so late in the process that it was unclear whether the talent involved had even been told of the original plan. This kind of last-minute creative shift was seen as a hallmark of McMahon’s decision-making style.

Speculation also surrounded the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event, with some fans questioning whether Reigns retaining the championship was a McMahon call. However, reports indicate that Reigns winning was part of a long-standing creative plan, not a sudden change. Still, McMahon’s direct return to power became undeniable the night after WrestleMania.

The Raw after WrestleMania 39 was marked by chaotic last-minute rewrites—many of which were reportedly dictated by McMahon himself. One backstage source described his involvement as “a Tasmanian Devil tearing through the script,” underscoring the disruptive nature of his creative input and how it affected the show’s pacing and direction.

While McMahon may no longer hold a formal creative position in WWE, his past authority and last-minute influence during key moments of 2023 left an undeniable impact—reminding talent and fans alike that his presence wasn’t easily erased.