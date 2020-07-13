Backstage Reports On Vanessa Borne Being Called Up To The Main Roster

Vanessa Borne made her way to the main roster, but we wouldn’t blame you for not knowing it. According to Fightful, Vanessa Borne was called up at the start of the year in January or February which would explain her absence from NXT.

Vanessa Borne has been waiting for her debut since then but moved and hasn’t been regularly flown back into Orlando for tapings since. Vanessa’s situation is comparable to Riddick Moss, who was promoted to the main roster upon re-signing. WWE has undergone major changes and shifts in direction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing Paul Heyman from his role as RAW Creative Director, and so on.

Her status is not exactly known as of this time. She hasn’t wrestled since the January 30th live NXT event, when she teamed with Indi Hartwell and Jessi Kamea wrestling Catalina Garcia, Mercedes Martinez and Rita Reis in a losing effort.