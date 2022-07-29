Backstage ROH News and Early Estimated PPV Buys for Death Before Dishonor

The second Ring of Honor pay-per-view event to be presented by AEW President Tony Khan was Death Before Dishonor, which took place last Saturday.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event generated 36,100 PPV buys, of which 27,000 were digital and 9,100 were from broadcast.

The ROH Supercard of Honor PPV sales in April were “about 15,500 and 3,700, respectively.” Death Before Dishonor saw increases of 132% and 178% from the April event.

In contrast to Supercard of Honor, which was hosted on a Friday night during WrestleMania weekend, Khan did promote Death Before Dishonor more on AEW television, and it was held on a Saturday night with no significant wrestling competition.

38.5% (or around 7,400) of the fans who bought the April show also bought the previous AEW PPV, Revolution. There were just over 170,000 buys for that AEW PPV event. For Death Before Dishonor, 68.2% (or 24,600) of the purchasers had purchased Double or Nothing, and 67.4% (or 24,300) had ordered Forbidden Door.

The crowd for Death Before Dishonor at the Paul Tsongas Center, which drew 3,100 fans and 2,900 of them paid, was the fourth-largest in ROH history, just behind the 2019 Madison Square Garden sellout with NJPW, a show in New Orleans featuring Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes, and a show in Lakeland, FL, where The Young Bucks vs. Hardys in a ladder match served as the main event

The fact that those shows took place during WrestleMania weekend sets them apart from Death Before Dishonor.

Although Khan hasn’t yet revealed the next major ROH event, it’s believed that he is still making a lot of effort to try to secure ROH a weekly TV agreement.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.