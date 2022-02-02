Backstage Royal Rumble News On Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Kairi Sane and More

Here are some backstage news items regarding the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble via Fightful Select:

– In regards to Asuka and Kairi Sane not being part of the women’s Rumble despite being rumored, they were discussed internally for the match but WWE felt that Asuka wasn’t physically ready yet and it was easier to bring in other talent besides Kairi.

– Regarding Drew McIntyre’s surprise return, Fightful noted that “he’s not quite 100 percent soon, and is continuing to rehabilitate his neck.”

– As PWMania.com previously reported, one wrestler reportedly turned down an offer to be in the women’s Rumble match because Tyson Kidd wasn’t producing it.

– Several talent were said to have grown “increasingly frustrated” that numerous on-screen pairings/feuds were not paid off during the Rumble matches.

– Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, and R-Truth were among the extras/backups that did media work for the event.