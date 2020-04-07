Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the controversial spot that occurred in the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. During the match, Randy Orton choked Edge with a weight machine cable as they brawled through the WWE Performance Center. It’s rumored that top WWE officials overruled others and allowed the controversial spot to remain in the broadcast version of the match.

The spot has come under criticism due to fans seeing a similarity to the Chris Benoit tragedy. In the murder-suicide, after killing his wife and son, Benoit later took his own life by strangling himself using a weight machine in his home.

Since WrestleMania 36 was a pre-taped show, the spot arguably could’ve been cut. According to Meltzer, while he initially blamed the editors for the spot making it into the match, he stated on today’s show that he was told that the Last Man Standing Match was put forth to top WWE officials, who would’ve been aware of the choking spot with the weight machine. Meltzer stated, “Somebody at the top overruled other people. So there you go.”