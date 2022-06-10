Backstage Speculation on Plans for John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena will return to WWE RAW on June 27th in Laredo, Texas.

Cena’s return is being billed as a way to celebrate 20 years since his main roster WWE debut, but there has been speculation that he could wrestle at SummerSlam next month.

The company hasn’t acknowledged it, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that there’s been speculation among wrestlers that Cena and Theory will set up a match for SummerSlam, with the goal of elevating Theory to a higher level.

It’s no secret that Vince McMahon regards Theory as a potential WrestleMania main eventer. In recent days, Theory and Cena have been taking shots at each other online, and Theory has declared in interviews that his ideal bout would be against Cena because he idolized him as a kid. They’ve even been photographed together.

Theory is the current United States Champion, hence the Championship would be on the line in the match with Cena. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.