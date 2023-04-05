Backstage Speculation On Tony Khan’s “Very Important Announcement” On AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan will make a “very important announcement” on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

While there is no word on what will be announced, the locker room is speculating. According to Fightful Select, one of the popular theories in the locker room is an announcement about AEW running the UK. Within the roster, the AEW running at the OVO Arena Wembley this summer has gained traction as a viable option. Several top AEW talent have been pushing for this to happen.

Another rumored announcement is a new Saturday television show. There has long been speculation that there could be some roster parity in that sense, but no word on what that would mean for AEW Rampage or ROH, but it has certainly been discussed.

ROH talent are also hoping that the brand will start traveling more in the near future, but some believe that is wishful thinking and unrelated to tonight’s announcement.

There has been no mention of CM Punk returning, but it has recently been confirmed that he and Khan have spoken.

For those who missed it, Khan’s interesting comments on tonight’s announcement can be found by clicking here.