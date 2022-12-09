Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.

It was noted that the plan is not set in stone, and as of this week, the best bet is that Reigns’ WrestleMania will not take place in this manner.

WWE has been rumored to split the two main titles for some time, and word now is that there is renewed talk of this happening so that RAW and SmackDown both have a world champion after WrestleMania. However, there is currently a lot of talk, and this will continue until mid-January, when plans must be finalized due to the Royal Rumble.