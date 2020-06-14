Backstage Talk In WWE Of Ending The Brand Split, AJ Styles Reacts To IC Title Win, Sami Zayn

– For what it’s worth, there has been some talk in WWE about once again combining the rosters. This comes after WWE made some major creative team shakeups over the past week. One of those changes included Paul Heyman being demoted in his role as Executive Director of RAW.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, AJ Styles, who won the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, tweeted the following today:

“I know what this title means. I know what I have to do. What a match with @WWEDanielBryan, now it’s about making this title #phenomenal. I’m watching…and waiting. #Smackdown #WWEBacklash”

What a match with @WWEDanielBryan, now it’s about making this title #phenomenal. I’m watching…and waiting. #Smackdown #WWEBacklash https://t.co/cANXaBDq4n — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 13, 2020

– Former champion Sami Zayn, who was forced to vacate the belt prior to the tournament that Styles won, replied on Twitter: “Watch your ass.”