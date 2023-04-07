Backstage Talk On Logan Paul’s Future With WWE

With only a few matches under his belt, Logan Paul had a successful first year in the wrestling industry, winning many fans over with his skills inside the squared circle.

Seth Rollins defeated Paul at WrestleMania 39. Paul made it known before the match that his WWE contract would end after the weekend. However, he thought that if his matches were successful for WWE, they would extend him a new contract.

When he signed with WWE last year, the contract had been reported to be for multiple years.

Dave Meltzer stated that there have been rumors that he has signed a new contract in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Logan Paul, when talking about his contract expiring after WrestleMania, did say that he expects to sign a new deal, and during the week, the talk was that he did sign a new deal.”

His first appearance in the ring came in 2022 when he teamed up with The Miz to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. They lost, and Paul went on to defeat The Miz at SummerSlam later that year. Paul would ultimately lose to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in a Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in Saudi Arabia. He also eliminated Rollins during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.