Backstage Talk on Paul Heyman Working a Bigger Role With WWE Creative

A bigger position with WWE creative may be up for grabs for Paul Heyman.

Heyman frequently collaborates on creative projects with prominent performers like Brock Lesnar or The Bloodline, but in the aftermath of the WWE Board of Directors inquiry into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, there are rumours that Heyman will now play a larger creative role. While the investigation is ongoing, Vince has temporarily stood down from his Chairman & CEO obligations, although he is still in charge of his creative activities.

According to a recent report by PWTorch’s Wade Keller, Heyman may end up working on more creative projects because he gets along well with the company’s Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Levesque is reportedly “back” to work more these days, though the extent of his current workload is unknown.

Heyman’s expanded role in creative may depend on Vince and Laurinaitis both stepping down, with Stephanie taking control and having Triple H and Heyman assist her in running things.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Board of Directors has been looking into Vince regarding a “hidden $3 million settlement” he paid to a former WWE paralegal employed in 2019. This information was made public on Wednesday, June 15. The involvement of Laurinaitis is also under investigation, and the Board is also looking into other incidents involving former female employees. Then, on Friday, June 17, it was revealed that Stephanie had come back from her leave of absence to serve as the interim CEO and chairwoman after Vince willingly stood down from his chairman and CEO business obligations while continuing to carry out his creative tasks. Then, on Monday, June 20, it was revealed that Bruce Prichard, Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, is also serving as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, standing in for Laurinaitis throughout the inquiry. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on the situation.