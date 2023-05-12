Backstage Talk On Turning Asuka Heel For Feud With Bianca Belair

A top female WWE star could soon turn heel.

Asuka being turned into a heel has reportedly been discussed, and Asuka challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Night of Champions has also been mentioned, according to PWInsider.

There is currently no information on whether the heel turn will occur, but if a match against Belair is proposed for Night of Champions, it seems likely that it will because babyface vs. babyface feuds are uncommon in WWE. At WrestleMania, Asuka competed against Belair and lost, and during the build-up, it was implied that Asuka would take a darker turn.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the top babyfaces on the SmackDown roster internally, are Edge, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Grayson Waller are listed as the top SmackDown heels. There are “free agents” who haven’t been paired with a particular brand yet.

You can see who is being positioned as a top star on their respective brands by looking at the website graphics below.