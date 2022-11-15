Backstage Talk on WWE Considering an International Live Event Early Next Year

WWE expects a big year in 2023 as Triple H continues to shape the product into his vision.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the company intends to do more stadium shows rather than gimmick-themed premium live events.

WWE’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom this past September was a huge success for the company, and there are already plans to return next year for another event that will air on Peacock.

According to WrestleVotes, there was talk backstage at Monday’s RAW of an international event taking place in January. There is no word on the possible location as of this writing.

WrestleVotes wrote, “I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not.”

WWE has already confirmed the following premium live events for next year:

* Saturday, January 28: WWE Royal Rumble – San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome

* Saturday, February 18: WWE Elimination Chamber – Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre

* Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2nd: WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles CA