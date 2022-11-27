Backstage Talk on WWE’s Plans for the Next Draft

WWE held its final main roster premium live event of the year on Saturday with Survivor Series, an event that has featured Raw vs. SmackDown stars as its theme for the last several years.

This year, Triple H brought back WarGames to serve as a climax to two separate feuds. However, this event has some WWE fans wondering when the next Draft will take place.

There was speculation several months ago that the company would hold the Draft after Clash at the Castle in September, but that did not happen.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that there has been talk about holding the draft after WrestleMania 39 in April.

He said, “No, I should ask about that. There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it. There was talk of September/October, which I guess is when it was traditionally done, and they just didn’t do it. There was a date that was even talked about at one point, and they just didn’t pull the trigger on it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)