Backstage TNA News, Wrestling Stars Attend Premiere, Jeff Cannonball Update

Several developments involving the professional wrestling community have emerged this week, including independent talents attending TNA Wrestling television tapings, familiar names appearing at a Hollywood movie premiere, and an update on the memorial and fundraising efforts for the late Jeff Cannonball.

According to Fightful Select, several independent wrestlers were reportedly present at this week’s TNA Wrestling television tapings.

Among the names in attendance were KJ Orso, Thomas Heim, Shazza McKenzie, Ben Bishop, Jack Vaughn, Better Together, Charity King and Danni Bee.

Additional independent talents were also reportedly backstage during the tapings.

While their presence has attracted attention, there is currently no indication that any of the wrestlers were attending in connection with potential contracts or permanent additions to the TNA roster.

Elsewhere, several familiar wrestling personalities attended the Los Angeles premiere of Clayface this week.

CJ Perry, Miro and AEW star Anthony Bowens were among those spotted at the Hollywood event, bringing together the three personalities outside their usual professional wrestling activities.

In other news, a memorial service was held this week for independent wrestling veteran Jeff Cannonball, who passed away at the age of 39 following a battle with ALS.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to provide financial assistance to Cannonball’s family, with several notable contributions already made.

Mark Cuban donated $10,000 to the fundraiser, while GameChanger Wrestling contributed $22,850 in support of Cannonball’s loved ones.

Fans and members of the wrestling community wishing to assist the family can contribute through the official GoFundMe campaign.

The fundraising efforts reflect the continued support being shown to Cannonball’s family following his passing.