Backstage Update Carmella’s WWE Status

WWE star Carmella hasn’t been on television since March of last year after she took time off due to her pregnancy.

Carmella revealed she has been dealing with a condition called drop foot, which is a condition or abnormality that usually happens for a variety of reasons, mostly commonly due to a nerve injury.

According to Fightful Select, her WWE status has not changed since she developed the condition. It was also noted that there are currently no talks of a return, although she will be welcomed back with open arms if and when she does.