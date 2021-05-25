Backstage Update From The Recent WWE Promotions For John Cone & Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan and John Cone are reportedly receiving rave reviews for their recent work in the WWE Talent Relations department after being tasked with additional responsibilities.

It was reported back in late April that Cone, who has worked as a referee for years, was promoted to Talent Relations’ second in command under John Laurinaitis following the firing of Mark Carrano, which came after the Mickie James trash bag debacle. It was also reported that Jordan had taken over Laurinaitis’ former role as Lead Producer, overseeing all other WWE Producers at TV tapings.

In an update, Cone has been receiving high marks from WWE wrestlers and is well-liked in the new role so far, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that Jordan is said to be excellent with his new responsibilities.

It was noted that there have also been some additions to the staff of the Talent Relations department with new non-wrestling personnel.