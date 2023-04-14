Backstage Update On A Possible GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar Match This Summer

It appears that the wait for a WWE match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar will only get longer.

Internal plans called for Gunther vs. Lesnar to take place at WrestleMania 39. However, it was scrapped after Lesnar’s plans changed a few times, with Vince McMahon’s suggestion that he wrestle Omos instead. In a triple threat match, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Gunther has previously expressed interest in the match because he believes a bout with Lesnar would pose the greatest challenge to him. He has also praised Lesnar’s business mind. WWE had previously hinted at an encounter between the two stars in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

This week, it was stated that there had been discussions behind the scenes about Gunther and Lesnar engaging in battle sometime this summer. The event was not mentioned, but the two PLEs this summer would be Money in the Bank from The O2 Arena in London, England, in July, and SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in August.

There are currently no plans for the match to take place anytime soon, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match. But if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther.”