According to Fightful Select, AEW star Adam Cole was backstage on the August 14th episode of Dynamite.

Cole had been taken off the road a number of months ago as traveling seemed to be slowing down his progression towards an in-ring return.

He is set to resume training for an eventual return to in-ring action as soon as next week.

Cole last wrestled for AEW on September 3rd, 2023 as he suffered an ankle injury shortly following that in a freak accident.