Backstage Update on AEW Heading to Universal Studios For Tapings

AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, another round of AEW Dark tapings will take place at Universal on Saturday, January 28.

The Dark tapings in Orlando will be the second month in a row after the show was taped on the road for a while. AEW previously taped Dark in Orlando every 4-6 weeks from September 2021 to August 2022, for a total of ten tapings.

AEW had been taping Dark and Elevation on the road in front of live audiences for several months prior to this past December, giving talents more looks in front of live, traveling crowds. There’s no word on whether AEW will return to this method in the coming months, but several AEW Dark regulars are hoping to appear on tapings when the show returns to Orlando. When AEW films Dark on the road, it allows them to get looks at more locals from the area they’re in.

The next Orlando tapings should be announced soon by AEW.