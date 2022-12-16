Backstage Update on AEW Signing WWE’s Former Vice President of Global Television Production

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has hired Michael Mansury as their new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. From March 2009 to May 2020, Mansury worked for WWE, most recently as the Vice President of Global Television Production.

Mansury is reportedly looking to significantly boost AEW production.

He was backstage for Wednesday night’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite, but Fightful Select reports that he is still observing and is not currently on duty. However, according to PWInsider, Mansury began working for the company this week.

Mansury is regarded as a key hire by AEW.