Backstage Update On AEW’s Banned List Of Moves

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has compiled a list of banned moves, as well as an additional list that requires prior approval from medical staff and trainers.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now revealed details on the backstage reaction to the news, with most dismissing it as unimportant.

AEW President Tony Khan stated at a recent press conference that the majority of the rules listed were simply informal policies that had yet to be written down.

Many talents agreed with Khan’s decision, hoping that it would not affect the AEW product.

According to one wrestler, the health and safety rules have been in place since Chris Nowinski addressed the talent during the company’s early stages. The moves have been prohibited for years, and they were only recently written down on paper in preparation for enforcement.

According to one source, the expectation is that there will be fewer repeated spots, which AEW has been working on in recent weeks.

For example, at Double Or Nothing 2023, only The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club were permitted to bleed, and blading was kept for Anarchy In The Arena.

A ‘major star’ said, “The new rules have great intentions but it remains to be seen how well they work. I’d say for the most part, no big move, highflying, driver , or other otherwise has led to any injuries on the roster. The vast majority have been fluke accidents that could have happened to anyone. Avoiding repeat spots and getting permission for blood or hardcore items/spots are the big ones that need to be enforced so we’ll see how it turns out.”

Khan previously stated that the rules are “fluid,” and whether or not they are enforced depends on who asks. Khan also stated that, while he prefers to push boundaries, he will not take any risks when it comes to safety.