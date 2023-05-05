Backstage Update On AEW’s Current Plans For A Roster Split

Due to the backstage drama that led to the All Out incidents, there has been talk of AEW doing a roster split of sorts with the return of CM Punk in order to keep him away from those he dislikes and vice versa.

When their new Saturday night show, Collision, debuts on TNT next month as a two-hour program, AEW is reportedly building and introducing a roster split. The episode will reportedly premiere on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with the return of Punk.

Punk and FTR were originally slated to be used on Collision, while The Elite and others would remain on Dynamite, as PWMania.com previously reported last week.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the updated plan is for there to be less of a hard roster split.

Meltzer wrote, “The updated plan, and this will possibly change a few times, is that there will be less of a hard roster split as previously told to people who do know about it. The thought is that the split will not be hard at all with the women as they don’t believe there is enough star power to do a hard split.”

Punk will continue to be the star of Collision most weeks, but he will also appear on Dynamite as needed. AEW intends to put those who have issues with Punk on Collision while Punk is at Dynamite to avoid the problems until they can be resolved, but this has yet to happen.

“All of this is still up in the air and being figured out in real-time and nothing is final,” it was added, “but this could be how it ends up happening.”