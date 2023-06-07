Backstage Update On AEW’s Talks With Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné was rumored to be working the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view, but her plans were dashed last month when she broke her ankle while wrestling Willow Nightingale to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso to promote Forbidden Door II, and while he would not comment definitively on whether Moné would have been a part of the Forbidden Door II card, SI’s sources close to Khan confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné about coming in.

Moné will not be appearing in Forbidden Door II, but the fact that she had significant discussions with Khan bodes well for a future appearance.

Khan commented on Forbidden Door II, claiming that it will be the best event in which AEW or NJPW has ever competed.

“Last year’s Forbidden Door was a challenging time with a number of injuries and travel obstacles, and we were able to come together to put together the best event of the year in wrestling,” Khan said. “This year’s Forbidden Door will be the best event either company has ever participated in.”

It was noted that all of AEW’s summer plans are leading up to August, which has the potential to be the most significant month for the company as they will make their debut at Wembley Stadium in London for All In, which could be the company’s biggest show yet. Khan spoke about his big UK debut.

“It’s the most anticipated event in the history of AEW,” Khan said. “There is so much excitement to see what this packed stadium of AEW fans is going to look like, and it will be a very important weekend in the history of AEW when we come to London in August.”