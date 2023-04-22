Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Status After Missing WrestleMania 39

WWE superstar AJ Styles has not wrestled since breaking his ankle in December 2022. Styles stated at the time that he would not have surgery.

In regards to Styles’ status with WWE after missing Wrestlemania 39, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Styles was not present during WrestleMania weekend. It’s just a matter of him being cleared to return from his broken ankle in December and being ready to perform. There’s no word on if he’s been to the WWE Performance Center or anywhere else on the road for the company.

Styles’ return date has not been confirmed, but he was included in a roster graphic to promote the 2023 WWE Draft. Without surgery, a broken ankle can take 3-4 months to heal.