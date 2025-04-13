Backstage Update On Alexa Bliss And The Wyatt Six’s WWE Status

Alexa Bliss has been noticeably absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, and the mysterious Wyatt Six faction has been off television for even longer. While initial reports noted that Uncle Howdy was not medically cleared to compete during the group’s hiatus, Fightful Select now confirms that he has since been cleared.

As for Bliss, her relationship with WWE remains intact, with no reported issues behind the scenes. Despite the group’s current absence, the expectation is that Bliss will remain creatively aligned with the Wyatt Six, as WWE has continued to drop subtle teases—particularly on SmackDown—hinting at their eventual return.

However, fans eager for their comeback may have to wait a little longer. According to the report, WWE is intentionally holding off on reintroducing the Wyatt Six until after WrestleMania 41, as the current creative roadmap is already set leading into the event. Since Bliss is reportedly linked to the group’s next storyline arc, this delay likely applies to her return as well.

Bliss last competed on WWE television in early 2024 and has remained largely out of the spotlight while recovering and awaiting new creative direction.